Preliminary M3.9 earthquake strikes Northern California

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 3.9 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 8:41 a.m., USGS reported, and was centered nearly 16 miles southwest of Scotia and around 35 miles south of Eureka.

It comes only a day after three earthquakes struck in roughly the same area around Eureka.

No other information was immediately available.

