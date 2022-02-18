The Netherland‘s Thomas Krol Wins Gold in Men‘s Speed Skating 1000m Final

Dutch speed skater Thomas Krol won gold medal in the men's 1000m, finishing with a time of 1:07.92.

This marks Krol's second Olympic medal of the Beijing Games after taking silver in the men's 1500m.

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil sped out of the blocks to claim silver with a time of 1:08.32 and Norway's Haavard Lorentzen notched bronze.

Team USA's Jordan Stolz finished in 14th place with a time of 1:09.12 and fellow American Austin Kleba finished 29th.

Poland's Piotr Michalski, who held the lead for a majority of the event, fell to fourth in the final seconds with a time of 1:08.56.