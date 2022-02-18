speed skating

The Netherland‘s Thomas Krol Wins Gold in Men‘s Speed Skating 1000m Final

Thomas Krol wins 2nd Olympic medal in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Games

By Marsha Green

ANP via Getty Images

Dutch speed skater Thomas Krol won gold medal in the men's 1000m, finishing with a time of 1:07.92.

This marks Krol's second Olympic medal of the Beijing Games after taking silver in the men's 1500m.

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil sped out of the blocks to claim silver with a time of 1:08.32 and Norway's Haavard Lorentzen notched bronze.

Team USA's Jordan Stolz finished in 14th place with a time of 1:09.12 and fellow American Austin Kleba finished 29th.

Poland's Piotr Michalski, who held the lead for a majority of the event, fell to fourth in the final seconds with a time of 1:08.56.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

speed skatingTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us