Team USA Places 3rd, 5th After First Two Runs of Two-Woman Bobsled

Germany is currently first and second with two runs remaining

By Logan Reardon

Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman compete in the 2-woman bobsleigh event during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Yanqing, China, Feb. 18, 2022.
Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

After two runs in the two-woman bobsled event, Team USA is in position to potentially add another medal.

Both American duos are near the front of the field with two heats remaining -- Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman in third at 0.74 second back, Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love in fifth at 1.33 seconds back.

Germany holds the top two spots at the halfway point of the event, with the leading team of Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt setting a new course record of 1:01.01 in their second run.

Teams will make a third and fourth run on Saturday morning, with the fastest combined time winning the second and final women's bobsled gold of the 2022 Olympics. Humphries and Meyers Taylor took home the gold and silver, respectively, in the women's monobob event.

The third runs are set to begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET, with the final runs beginning around 8:30 a.m. ET.

