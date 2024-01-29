Brittany Mahomes has a message for Chiefs haters after AFC Championship victory

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes proved once again she's husband Patrick Mahomes' cheer captain.

She had some pointed words for all the haters after his team won the AFC Championship and clinched their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

"We went there. We won," Brittany Mahomes captioned an Instagram Story Jan. 28. "Anyone have anything else to say?"

The message was accompanied by a photo of her and the NFL star—with whom she shares two kids, Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—flashing winning smiles for the cameras after the game.

Brittany Mahomes didn't only have a message for Kansas City critics when she found out Patrick Mahomes' team would be heading to Las Vegas to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The 28-year-old also posted a special tribute to her husband following the victory. The sweet Instagram post featured a handful of cute photos of the couple on the field after the win, with one even showing the couple sharing a kiss. Alongside the gallery of behind-the-scenes action, the 28-year-old wrote the caption, "PROUD."

Here are five things to know about the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Like her quarterback husband, Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to going on the offensive. When her Instagram started garnering more attention due to her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift—who dates Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—she didn't hesitate to shut down all the negative comments.

"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," Brittany Mahomes began a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal..."

The retired soccer forward added, "I'm not sure where y'all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please."