Warriors vs. Mavericks live updates: Score, highlights from Klay's return

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson makes his highly anticipated return to the Bay Area to take on the Warriors for the first time as a member of the Mavericks.

Thompson enters Tuesday's game averaging 13.8 points on 41.8 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range in 10 contests so far this season.

Tuesday's game is the first NBA Cup game for both the Warriors and Mavericks.

The Warriors enter the game 8-2, tied for the Western Conference's best record. Golden State is coming off a 4-1 road trip that included wins over the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Mavericks are 5-5 and arrive at Chase Center having lost their last two games.

Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Chase Center in San Francisco: