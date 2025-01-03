Steph passes Jordan on unique NBA scoring list in Warriors' win

Move over, Michael Jordan. Steph Curry is coming through.

During the Warriors’ 139-105 blowout win Thursday over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center, Curry delivered a vintage performance, scoring a game-high 30 points while shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from 3-point range.

As a result, Curry, 36, passed Jordan, arguably the NBA’s greatest player and Chicago Bulls legend, for the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35, per StatMamba.

Steph Curry has the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35 in NBA history.



He passes Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/dGL6DwKlGK — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 3, 2025

Thursday night marked the superstar guard’s 40th instance scoring at least 30 points after turning 35, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80) and LeBron James (107) for the most overall games.

Most 30-PT games after turning 35 y/o:



107 — LeBron James

80 — Karl Malone

48 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

40 — Steph Curry

39 — Michael Jordan https://t.co/0BMGhkQmMI — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 3, 2025

Curry’s accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for his electric 19-point second half.

WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY II



30 PTS, 8-8 3PT



pic.twitter.com/DdLG4gK1BV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 3, 2025

As it stands, former Warrior and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who sits at 38 30-point games since turning 35, projects to be the next active player in line to pass up Jordan.

For now, it’s Curry’s moment to soak in another elite league accomplishment.

