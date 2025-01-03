Steph passes Jordan on unique NBA scoring list in Warriors' win

Move over, Michael Jordan. Steph Curry is coming through.
During the Warriors’ 139-105 blowout win Thursday over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center, Curry delivered a vintage performance, scoring a game-high 30 points while shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from 3-point range.
As a result, Curry, 36, passed Jordan, arguably the NBA’s greatest player and Chicago Bulls legend, for the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35, per StatMamba.
Thursday night marked the superstar guard’s 40th instance scoring at least 30 points after turning 35, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80) and LeBron James (107) for the most overall games.
Curry’s accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for his electric 19-point second half.
Golden State Warriors
As it stands, former Warrior and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who sits at 38 30-point games since turning 35, projects to be the next active player in line to pass up Jordan.
For now, it’s Curry’s moment to soak in another elite league accomplishment.