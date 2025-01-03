Steph Curry

Steph passes Jordan on unique NBA scoring list in Warriors' win

By Joel Soria

NBC Universal, Inc.

Move over, Michael Jordan. Steph Curry is coming through. 

During the Warriors’ 139-105 blowout win Thursday over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center, Curry delivered a vintage performance, scoring a game-high 30 points while shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from 3-point range.

As a result, Curry, 36, passed Jordan, arguably the NBA’s greatest player and Chicago Bulls legend, for the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35, per StatMamba. 

Thursday night marked the superstar guard’s 40th instance scoring at least 30 points after turning 35, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80) and LeBron James (107) for the most overall games.

Curry’s accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for his electric 19-point second half. 

As it stands, former Warrior and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who sits at 38 30-point games since turning 35, projects to be the next active player in line to pass up Jordan.

For now, it’s Curry’s moment to soak in another elite league accomplishment.

