Steph refuses to panic after Warriors' blowout loss vs. Grizzlies

It’s not time for the Warriors to hit the panic button.

Well, at least that’s what Golden State superstar guard Steph Curry preached to reporters following the Warriors’ historic 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at FedExForum.

The 51-point margin is the largest in the NBA this season and is tied for the fourth-worst loss ever in Golden State’s 78-year history.

But, as Curry mentioned after the game, it's a surprisingly common outcome for Golden State. Plus, he remains convinced the current Warriors squad is a lot better than their record and most recent result show.

“We get blown out like this once a year,” Curry told reporters in the locker room after the game, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “[But compared to the 50-point loss against the Boston Celtics last season], I like the vibes better right now.

“I'm going to keep saying it cause I genuinely believe it we are better than what we been playing. Better than what we showed tonight.”

Golden State's flat performance came on the night in which newly acquired guard Dennis Schröder made his Warriors debut. The 31-year-old ended with five points and two assists in 22 minutes of play.

Curry, on the other hand, went 0-for-7 from the floor, making two free throws for his only points. It was the first time in his career that the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP failed to record a field goal in a game in which he played a minimum of 15 minutes, per StatMuse.

Steph tonight:



0-7 FG

0-6 3P



But even then, Curry refused to associate the word panic with the Warriors, who are now 10th in the Western Conference standings after dropping to a 14-12 record.

“I don't like the ‘panic' word,” Curry added. “Accept where you're at. Buck up and figure out how to change the momentum of the season.

“Panic kinda means you don't have an answer. I think we do have answers, it's just maybe [there should be] a sense of urgency, for sure."

Only time will tell if the emergency sirens are necessary for Curry and Co. this season.

