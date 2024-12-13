How 49ers' Week 15 loss to Rams impacts NFC playoff picture

The 49ers essentially can kiss their NFL playoff hopes goodbye after their 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at Levi's Stadium.

With the rainy defeat, San Francisco fell to 6-8 on the 2024 NFL season, while the Rams improved to 8-6. A costly Deebo Samuel drop and an interception thrown by Brock Purdy ultimately cost the 49ers in a game full of missed opportunities.

The game didn't impact the NFC much, as the Rams and 49ers remain the No. 8 and No. 11 seeds in the conference, respectively. But San Francisco's playoff probability dropped from 6 to less than 1 percent with the loss, per NFL.com. The Rams, meanwhile, jumped from 35 to 47 percent.

The 49ers and Rams were the first teams to play in Week 15 as this week's lucky "Thursday Night Football" participants, so the Seattle Seahawks remain atop the NFC West at 8-5 while the Arizona Cardinals still are in third at 6-7. Los Angeles still is in second place, while San Francisco holds onto last with a 1-4 division record this season.

The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles already have clinched a playoff spot, while the New York Giants officially were eliminated from postseason contention last week.

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands following the touchdown-less TNF game.

NFC playoff standings

1. Detroit Lions (12-1) -- Clinched playoff spot

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) -- Clinched playoff spot

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6)

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (9-4)

7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

8. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

10. Arizona Cardinals (6-7)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

12. New Orleans Saints (5-8)

13. Dallas Cowboys (5-8)

14. Chicago Bears (4-9)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-10)

16. New York Giants (2-11) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

