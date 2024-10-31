Matt Benning

Sharks trade Benning, picks to Maple Leafs for Timothy Liljegren

By Sheng Peng

The Sharks have traded for a puck-moving defenseman.

San Jose has acquired Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that the Sharks currently own.

Liljegren, 25, was a 2017 first-round pick, who has developed into a capable puck-mover. The 6-foot-1 right-hander had a career-high 23 points in just 55 games last year and averaged a career-high 19:40 a night for the playoff-bound Leafs.

Liljegren, however, couldn’t break into Toronto’s lineup this year, playing just one game. He’s been, otherwise, a healthy scratch for new head coach Craig Berube.

Liljegren, in the first year of a two-year extension ($3 million AAV) signed over the summer, looks like he needed a change of scenery.

He should get that in San Jose, where there’s been a need for an additional NHL-caliber puck-mover all season.

