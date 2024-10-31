Sharks trade Benning, picks to Maple Leafs for Timothy Liljegren

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks have traded for a puck-moving defenseman.

San Jose has acquired Timothy Liljegren from the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matt Benning, a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Toronto will get the better of the two third-round selections, Edmonton Oilers or Colorado Avalanche, that the Sharks currently own.

Liljegren, 25, was a 2017 first-round pick, who has developed into a capable puck-mover. The 6-foot-1 right-hander had a career-high 23 points in just 55 games last year and averaged a career-high 19:40 a night for the playoff-bound Leafs.

Liljegren, however, couldn’t break into Toronto’s lineup this year, playing just one game. He’s been, otherwise, a healthy scratch for new head coach Craig Berube.

Liljegren, in the first year of a two-year extension ($3 million AAV) signed over the summer, looks like he needed a change of scenery.

He should get that in San Jose, where there’s been a need for an additional NHL-caliber puck-mover all season.

