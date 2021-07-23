Ecuador's Richard Carpaz wins Men's Cycling Road Race at Tokyo Olympics

The men's road race came down to a photo finish on Saturday morning at Mount Fuji. Ecuador's Richard Carapaz was able to outlast the competition and cross the finish line first to win a gold medal with a 6:05:26 time.

American Brandon McNulty and Carapaz were in the lead with only 5 km left to go in the race.

But McNulty was hunted down by the chasing pack in a thrilling finish which saw Carapaz take the lead and never looked back in the final minutes.

Belgium's Wout van Aert finished second to win the silver medal ahead of Tour Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar who won bronze. McNulty finished in sixth.

Lawson Craddock, the only other American in the road race, finished in 80th place.