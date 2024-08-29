US Open Day 4: Latest results, schedule of play and more

It's Day 4 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York and the continuation of second round action in men's and women's singles.

What's the schedule of play for Day 4 at the U.S. Open?

The No. 1 seeds in the U.S. Open are in action at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jannik Sinner faces Alex Michelsen to open the session at noon EDT, followed by Iga Swiatek, the 2022 women's champion, against Ena Shibahara. Play begins on the other courts at 11 a.m., with the Pegula-Kenin match the third on the schedule on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Osaka opens the night session on Ashe against Muchova at 7 p.m., before Alcaraz plays Botic van de Zandschulp. The night schedule on Armstrong features Grand Slam champions Daniil Medvedev and Caroline Wozniacki.

Day 4 men's singles, second round results

Matteo Arnaldi (30), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Tomas Machac, Czechia, def. Sebastian Korda (16), United States, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, 7-6 (2), 6-1, 7-5.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Day 4 women's singles, second round results

Anna Kalinskaya (15), Russia, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-2, 6-4.

Diana Shnaider (18), Russia, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva (30), Kazakhstan, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, 0-0, ret.

Day 4 men's doubles, first round results

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-4, 6-2.

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, and Alexandre Muller, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Luke Johnson, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabrice Martin and Jonathan Eysseric, France, def. Evan King and Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Jackson Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons (13), United States, def. Mitchell Krueger and Reese Stalder, United States, 6-7 (7), 7-5, 6-4.

Day 4 women's doubles, first round results

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Lulu Sun, New Zealand, and Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Heather Watson, Britain, def. Yuan Yue, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (0).

Ivana Corley and Carmen Corley, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Maia Lumsden, Britain, and Anna Siskova, Czechia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Hanyu Guo, China, 3-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Who are the betting favorites for the U.S. Open?

Naomi Osaka is favored again against a tough opponent, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, just as she was in her first-round victory over No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko. Osaka, the two-time U.S. Open champion, is -155 for her second-round match against Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up. Muchova is listed at +120.

In a matchup between Americans, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is an underdog against Jessica Pegula in her first match since eliminating 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. Kenin is at +475, while the No. 6-seeded Pegula is -750.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are heavy favorites in their second-round matches, while Dan Evans, after his U.S. Open-record match that lasted 5 hours, 35 minutes in the first round, is at -120 in his match against Mariano Navone (-105).

What does the current bracket look like?

