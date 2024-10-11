Tesla stock tumbles after Elon Musk's unimpressive robotaxi event

Shares in Tesla plunged about 6% in premarket Friday then continued to fall during trading after Elon Musk and his dancing robots failed to impress with the electric vehicle company's robotaxi unveiling.

As of 12:10 p.m. ET Friday, Tesla shares had fallen 7.7%.

Musk announced Thursday that anyone will be able to buy a Tesla robotaxi for $30,000 two years from now, and current Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves with no one in it.

Shares in Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) closed Thursday at $238.77. The stock opened Friday at $220.13 and went as low as $214.38 in early morning trading.

