2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area coaches, fans eagerly await historic men's and women's basketball gold medal matches

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Team USA men's and women's basketball have yet again both made the finals at the Olympic Games. But this time there's a twist.

Both US teams will face off against the same nation for gold: France. The two nations make history at the 2024 Paris Olympics where it will be the first time both gold medal matches will feature the same teams.

With Bay Area athletes on both teams, locals are on the edge of their seats waiting to watch the games.

The men will play on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT., and the women face off on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. PT.

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympics
