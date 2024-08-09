2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area Olympians to carry US flag in Closing Ceremony

By Andrew Mendez and Jessica Aguirre

Two Bay Area Olympians will lead Team USA as flag bearers during the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Come Sunday, Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will hold the U.S. flag, marking the first time the delegation has had two flag bearers for the Olympic Closing Ceremony.

Ledecky dominated in the pool, earning four swimming medals in Paris. Her performance brought her Olympic career total to 14. Most notably, her wins include golds in the 800m and 1500m freestyle.

Mead helped the U.S. end a 64-year drought by winning gold in the men's four rowing competition.

