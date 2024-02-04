49ers, Chiefs arrive in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Las Vegas Sunday, a week ahead of the Super Bowl.

Despite the rain and winds, 49ers fans cheered on as team left San Jose Sunday. The 49ers faithful lined the street waving signs, showing support for the team as they departed for Las Vegas.

The 49ers are looking for their first title in 29 years and getting to Vegas Sunday night was no easy task. As bad weather in Bay Area and Southern Nevada caused a lot of flights to be delayed or canceled.

49ers players and coaching staff are in Las Vegas. While the team’s front office staff, family members and team sponsors will come in on Friday.

The Chiefs arrived before the 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Not only are the Chiefs the defending champions, but this is their fourth Super Bowl in the past five seasons.

The world-famous strip will host its first ever Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

As of Sunday night, the cheapest ticket prices on StubHub were about $5,600. Prices have gone up in the last week.

Both 49ers and Chiefs staying far away from Las Vegas’ party scene. The teams will be staying at hotels in Lake Las Vegas, located about 20 miles east of the strip.