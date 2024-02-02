Super Bowl scams: What to know if you're buying tickets for the 49ers vs. Chiefs in Las Vegas

Tickets prices for the Super Bowl featuring the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas are hovering around $7,000, including fees.

While fans are scouring the market to get a ticket to highly-sought after game, cyber security experts warn scammers are also trying to cash in by selling fake tickets.

"My recommendation is to not let that excitement cloud your better judgement," said Michael Jabbara, vice president and global head of fraud services for Visa.

The Better Business Bureau is warning fans to look out for ticket scams, saying bad actors have gotten very good at creating fake websites to look like official ticket pages.

Jabbara also wants to remind fans to never buy from someone on the street and whenever you buy to not use cash, use a credit card instead so they can dispute the charge if needed. The safe thing to do is buy from a trusted site.

"When you're making that purchase, check the URL of the website and make sure it starts with 'https' - the 's' denotes that it's safe and a secure connection," Jabbara said.

Stubhub said all tickets to the big game are mobile this year and there will be a moving barcode -- so don't settle for a seller's screenshot.

"We ensure our seller [terms and conditions] provides zero incentive to ever list a ticket that they do not currently have and do not deliver," Stubhub spokesman Adam Budelli said.

Visa said so far there have not been many fraud complaints from customers.

"We haven't had them at a large enough scale yet for it to trigger our detections, but we're certainly on the lookout for these types of attempts through our partnerships with law enforcement, through our partnerships with financial institutions," Jabbara said.

On Friday, a pair of tickets to the game was sold on Stubhub for about $90,000.

Demand is high not just because of the teams, but also because it is the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where thousands flock to watch and bet on the game anyway.

Anyone trying to go should buy sooner than later on a trusted site.

"When you think about a regular season game, where prices tend to go lower, what we do predict is those three days leading into Super Bowl prices may go up," Budelli said.