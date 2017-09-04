Brush Fire Burns Near Homes in Hills Above Gilroy

Residents stood by as fire crews from multiple agencies tried to knock down a brush fire in the hills above the South Bay city. (Published Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017)

Firefighters on Monday continued to battle a brush fire burning near homes in the hills above Gilroy.

The blaze was first reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday at 1980 Ballybunion Court and had spread to at least 10 acres. By 10 p.m., the fire was estimated to be at least 50 acres.

No injuries were reported, and no homes or other structures had been damaged by early Monday, fire officials said.

Based on the timing of the blaze, CalFire crews on Sunday were unable to attack the flames from the air. Firefighters thus had to battle the blaze on the ground.

"It's very, very difficult terrain," Mary Gutierrez with the Gilroy Fire Department said. "It's very steep."

Witnesses said the fire likely was caused by kids lighting off fireworks, but fire officials did not confirm the cause of the blaze.

The Gilroy Fire Department was being assisted by Cal Fire, San Jose, Mountain View and Santa Clara County fire crews.

No further details were available.