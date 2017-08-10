A teen was shot in the mouth and leg early Thursday in Redwood City, police said. Bob Redell reports.

Large After Shooting Teen in Mouth, Leg Outside Redwood City Home: Police

A teen was shot in the mouth and leg early Thursday in Redwood City, police said.

The crime occurred outside a home on the 3500 block of Hoover Street around 2 a.m., according to people who called police.

The 18-year-old was taken to Stanford Hospital for treatment and is said to be undergoing treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officers are looking for surveillance footage that may have captured the incident.

Police have not yet released any suspect information and have blocked off Hoover Street at Haven Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available.

