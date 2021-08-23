Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Present Clear The Shelters™ “Adopt and Donate” Campaign Aug. 23 to Sept. 19

SAN JOSE, CA– (August 23, 2021) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 /KSTS are teaming up with more than 40 Bay Area shelters and rescues for their popular Clear The Shelters™ pet adoption campaign August 23 to September 19. This is the seventh consecutive year that NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 present their popular pet adoption campaign to Bay Area communities. Since 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s local Clear The Shelters campaign has helped more than 19,600 pets find new homes. Nationally, more than half a million pets have been adopted. Visit ClearTheShelters.com for more information.

“The pandemic inspired many people to adopt pets but now our Bay Area animal shelters are filling up again so our Clear the Shelters campaign couldn’t come at a better time,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This year people can once again view adoptable pets near them virtually and submit their adoption application online, making it easy and safe to give these pets a forever home.”

This year’s Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit that benefits people, pets and the planet. The Animal Rescue Site will host the fundraising and will cover all transaction fees so that 100% of donations will go directly to shelters and rescues in need. Online donations can be made to a participating shelter or rescue during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which will also be accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enabled users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters. iHeartDogs, a previous Clear The Shelters partner, will again donate needed pet supplies to select shelters this year. Leading social media animal brand The Dodo will again serve as a media partner.

The Clear The Shelters Campaign will culminate Bark-and-Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane on Saturday, Sept. 18. The in-person adoption event will feature more than one hundred dogs and cats available for adoption outside their location at 2700 9th and Pardee St in Berkeley.

Local fundraising totals and the number of pets adopted from area shelters via virtual and in-person adoptions will be announced by the stations after the conclusion of Clear The Shelters.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half million pets finding new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

Liza Catalan

408-432-4302

Liza.catalan@nbcuni.com