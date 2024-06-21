San Jose's Rose, White & Blue Parade and Festival

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at the Rose, White & Blue Parade and Festival in San Jose.

This crowd-pleasing multicultural parade is back again this year and will feature music and dancing from groups such as Santa Clara Performance and Elite Dance Team, Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí, La Cumbiamba Colombiana and more.

Just before the parade, at 9:45a.m., the Lowrider Unity Council will lead a car cruise along the route to warm up the crowd. The parade will officially begin at 10:00a.m. and will be live streamed by NBC Bay Area for those who want to watch from home. At the end of the parade, many of the restaurants in The Alameda District including Crema Coffee, Luna Mexican Kitchen, and Hop & Vine will be open and ready to serve the hungry crowd along with festival food vendors and trucks.

July 4th Schedule

Car Cruise: 9:45a.m.

Parade: 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m.

Festival: 12:00-3:00p.m.

Route:

Start/Staging Dana Ave. in front of Lincoln High School

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

North to Naglee Ave.

East to The Alameda

Southbound on The Alameda (runs down the Northbound side - wrong side of the road)

The Rose, White & Blue Parade celebrates the diversity of all San Joséans with a parade featuring participants of all cultural backgrounds, presentations of different artistic genres, and multigenerational attendees from all around the South Bay who come together to celebrate our diverse cultures and shared home.

For more information visit: www.RWBSJ.org