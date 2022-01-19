Santana Row Lunar New Year Celebration

Santana Row invites the community to celebrate the Year of the Tiger with an evening of Lunar New Year festivities on Friday, Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Santana Row Park.

The celebration will feature activities for all ages, including cultural performances, surprise red envelopes, arts & crafts, and exclusive discounts.

NBC Bay Area's Mike Inouye will emcee the event to celebrate Lunar New Year and support local businesses.

The event will also feature a performance by "LionDanceME," a traditional Chinese lion dance troupe.

The celebration will include remarks from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Gerrye Wong, co-founder of the Chinese Historical and Cultural Project in San Jose.

The event will be streamed live on nbcbayarea.com. NBC Bay Area is the Bay Area's exclusive home for the Winter Olympic Games, February 3 to 20, 2022.

When: Friday, Feb. 4 from 4-6 p.m.

Where: Santana Row Park, 377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA 95128