Antioch boss ‘bully' prone to profane, physically threatening behavior, reports reveal

An Antioch Unified School District (AUSD) supervisor accused of repeatedly bullying employees – including ordering one of their desks to be moved to the roof of a building – may face discipline for the first time.

Five investigations into bullying claims involving AUSD maintenance director Ken Turnage reveal he was prone to being profane and physically threatening towards his employees and generally inappropriate at work.

Investigators said Turnage regularly called his boss, Superintendent Stephanie Anello, “mom” or “mommy” at the office. Investigators said that “led employees to reasonably believe that [Turnage] was beyond reproach due to his connections to the Superintendent.”

Ex-Superintendent Stephanie Anello, Anello's husband and Ken Turnage

These are new findings from outside investigators hired by Antioch Unified School District after NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit broke the story of this boss bullying scandal last April. There were five new investigations, two of which resulted from Turnage filing bullying complaints after being the subject of several himself.

Earlier, the school district determined, when Ken Turnage instructed other employees to put maintenance worker Jim Kesser’s desk on a roof in January 2023, that incident was not bullying. The District called it a prank.

According to new findings by district-hired investigators

However, the new investigations slam the middle manager. They document months of inappropriate, physically aggressive, and sexual behavior by Turnage with his subordinates.

In August 2022, Turnage told one employee while that worker was at Lowe’s Home Improvement, “Ok, but I have a rash on my ba*** and te******* and have to use Gold Bond.”

That same month, Turnage was at Jack London Elementary School in Antioch while his worker repaired a leaking pipe. While the employee tried to determine the pipe’s diameter, investigators said Turnage said, “What are you feeling it for girth?

In 2023, after yelling at one of his maintenance workers, Turnage was overheard saying, “Gee, that’s the most fun I’ve had with my clothes on in a long time.”

Investigators also found Turnage sped his vehicle towards at least two employees in Antioch Unified School District parking lots.

In April 2023, Turnage asked a worker to suckle his finger.

At least four employees said Turnage referred to special needs students as “windowlickers.” When two employees told him not to use that term because an employee in the office was the parent of a special needs student, Turnage “said something to the effect of, ‘Eh, he’ll get over it.’”

In a school district report that was launched because of a complaint Turnage filed after being the subject of several himself, investigators found “Turnage often referred to Superintendent Stephanie Anello as ‘mom’ or ‘mommy’ in the office.” Employees said they heard him use the reference dozens of times. One employee recalled Turnage saying it “over a hundred times.”

Another investigator said Turnage “openly talked about his friendship with Anello and her husband,” Antioch’s former police chief, and the statements let employees to reasonably believe Turnage would receive special treatment from the Superintendent and the District overall.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Turnage multiple times for this story but has not received a response. Anello has also remained silent about the allegations, including after the Investigative Unit finally brought our questions to her at an April 2024 public meeting.

“I would see picture every weekend of [Turnage, Anello and her husband] golfing, going to barbecues together,” said maintenance worker Mike Garrett said. Garrett is coming forward for the first time corroborating claims made by his colleagues – Jim Kesser, Steve Hessler, Bruce Courtemanche, Tom Sellers and Kim Atkinson – who spoke with the Investigative Unit on camera earlier.

Garrett was one of the employees who moved colleague Jim Kesser’s desk to a roof last year after Turnage told him to. Investigators confirmed Garrett told Turnage the display would not be funny, and that Turnage replied, “I don’t care who you are. This sh** is funny.”

“Jim knows I’m sorry about that,” he said.

Garrett said he went along with Turnage because he was being bullied by the director as well.

“I’d wake up in the morning with stomachaches and just stress and called in sick a lot…Actually got put on a sick improvement plan,” Garrett said. “I got bullied and harassed, and then I got punished for the way I was trying to get out of it.”

Garrett said the district tried sweeping the desk incident under the rug. When asked what changed, he said, “The news story.”

NBC Bay Area’s months-long investigative series on the scandal led to calls for Superintendent Anello’s resignation. Critics said she failed to discipline Turnage because of their personal friendship.

On August 21 school board members unanimously terminated Anello without cause, cancelling her $350,000 contract with the district.

Now eyes will be on future school board meetings. Several employees hope the school district will take action against Turnage. Turnage has been on paid administrative leave since May 2024.

Candice Nguyen is the lead reporter/producer on this story. To contact her about this report or if you have another tip, email her at candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com.