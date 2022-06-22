Hertz Offering Settlements to Some People Who Were Cited, Arrested for Overdue Rentals

They ended up in handcuffs or had their rental cars repossessed. Now, Hertz says it's offering to settle with some of those customers.

Our NBC Bay Area Responds team first shared this story in April. Some Hertz customers, including a Sunnyvale man, complained that even though they had a contract or had returned their rental car, Hertz reported their cars stolen.

Some customers sued. East Coast attorney Francis Malofiy told NBC Bay Area back in April that more than two hundred people got caught up in it. NBC Bay Area has reached out to Malofiy for comment on these latest settlement offers and we have not received a response.

Wednesday, Hertz told NBC Bay Area it's sent settlement offers to three dozen customers.

A statement from a Hertz spokesperson reads, in part: "This is the first set of offers and is not exhaustive. We are moving through all the claims to ensure that each unique situation is reviewed and considered on its individual merits.”

Hertz did not disclose the amount it's offering people. It has also not fully explained why it reported the cars stolen.

