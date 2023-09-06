San Francisco drug crackdowns yielding unprecedented results

With all the resources going into reducing the open-air drug markets in San Francisco, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has been looking into the data to find out if the stepped-up effort is getting results.

The numbers show that drug crackdowns in San Francisco are yielding unprecedented arrests and seizures. Most are related to opiates, at least, that’s the case in the tenderloin and south of market.

Just in the last three months, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office announced that, local and state agencies have confiscated 103 kilos of opiates. More than half of it 56 kilos was fentanyl.

Also police, sheriff, and CHP have made more than 800 arrests.

Hilda Gutiérrez has more in the video above.