Finland and Sweden Formally Apply to Join the NATO Military Alliance; U.S. Seeks to Persuade Turkey on Expansion

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday marking another step toward the Western military alliance's expansion, although the full accession process could take a year and Turkey's objections need to be overcome.

The status of the besieged Azovstal steelworks complex in Mariupol, a heavily-destroyed port city in southern Ukraine, remains unknown with Ukraine tight-lipped about how many soldiers may still be in the plant.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday that Kyiv knew how many soldiers were still holed up at the plant but refused to disclose the number saying the information was "sensitive."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated Monday and taken to areas under Russia's control, the Ukrainian military said, and further evacuations were due to take place. Russia claimed soldiers in the plant had "surrendered." The fate of the city hangs in the balance now, with Russia poised to take full control.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says the Russian army has lost 27,900 soldiers since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to NBC News.

Finland and Sweden formally apply to join NATO

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, setting in motion an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks.

Still, an approval of their applications by all 30 current NATO members, with some of them requiring approval from their parliaments, could take up to a year.

There is broad approval of the Nordic nations joining the Western military alliance with Turkey the only country to voice strong objections so far.

Finland's Mission to NATO tweeted that it was a "historic day."

— Holly Ellyatt

U.S. and Turkey officials to meet with NATO expansion on the agenda

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in New York on Wednesday amid tensions among NATO members following Ankara's objections to Finland and Sweden's bids to join the Western military alliance.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced strong opposition to the bids and have said neither country should "bother" to send delegations to Ankara to try to persuade Turkey to approve their membership applications. NATO requires a consensus among all its current 30 members for the countries to be able to join.

Briefing the press on the forthcoming meeting, U.S. State Dept. spokesman Ned Price refused to comment on Erdogan's comments, or on what the meeting might entail, but said "there is strong consensus there has been strong consensus for admitting Finland and Sweden" among NATO allies.

"We are confident we'll be able to preserve that consensus," Price said.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia targeting military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine, army says

In their latest military update, Ukraine's forces say that Russia is continuing to launch missile strikes at military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

Ukraine said the Russian forces' "main focus is on maintaining previously occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment positions, replenishing stocks, and trying to improve its tactical position" adding that they "continue to launch missile strikes on military and civilian targets throughout Ukraine."

The fate of the southern port city Mariupol is uncertain but is likely to come under complete Russian control soon, as Ukraine looks to evacuate the remaining forces from the Azovstal steelworks.

In its latest update, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said Russia was "blocking" Ukrainian units near the plant, and "continues to inflict artillery and air strikes."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's forces said 12 enemy attacks had been repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas over the past 24 hours, with three Russian tanks, three artillery systems, six units of armored combat vehicles and seven enemy vehicles destroyed.

— Holly Ellyatt

Ukraine says Russia's army has lost 27,900 soldiers since the war started

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The Russian army has lost 27,900 soldiers since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a video on Telegram, NBC News reported.

In March, NATO estimated between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops had died within the first month of the war, according to NBC News.

Last week, Ukraine announced that 501 members of its National Guard had died since the invasion started, NBC News reported. The National Guard serves as a military unit with law enforcement powers and was formed in 2014 when Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

— Chelsea Ong

Turkey will not block Sweden and Finland NATO membership requests: Luxembourg foreign minister

Antti Aimo-koivisto | Afp | Getty Images

Luxembourg's foreign minister says he does not believe Turkey will block Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership bids despite the Turkish president's objections, the Associated Press reported.

Sweden and Finland are submitting their membership applications to the alliance as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. But all 30 NATO member countries, among them Turkey, must agree to let these countries join.

However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he opposes the two countries joining NATO, referencing the hosting of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist group.

Nonetheless, Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio he suspects Erdogan is "pushing up the price" for the countries to join the alliance, the Associated Press reported.

"At the end of the day, I am convinced that Turkey can't slam the brakes on this," Asselborn said, according to the Associated Press.

— Chelsea Ong

U.S. Senate advances nearly $40 billion Ukraine aid bill

The U.S. Senate advanced a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The chamber voted to move ahead with the bill by an 88-11 margin. All of the senators who opposed the measure were Republicans.

A final vote on the military and humanitarian assistance could take place as soon as Thursday. Once the Senate passes the bill, it will head to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

Senate leaders wanted to approve the bill quickly last week, but Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blocked the unanimous consent needed to pass it.

— Jacob Pramuk

Amnesty International raises concerns following reports Ukrainian troops surrendered at Azovstal plant

Russian Defense Ministry | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Amnesty International raised concerns following reports that Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant surrendered to Russia's armed forces.

"Amnesty International has documented summary killings of captives by Russia-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, as well as the extrajudicial executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces in recent weeks. The Azov Battalion soldiers who surrendered today must not meet the same fate," wrote Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International's deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Krivosheev added that prisoners of war should have immediate access to medical treatment and should not be subjected to "any form of torture or ill-treatment."

"The relevant authorities must fully respect the rights of prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva conventions," he said, referencing international humanitarian law.

— Amanda Macias

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Mariupol's fate in limbo after steelworks evacuation; Russia plays down NATO expansion