Former NY Gov. Cuomo Charged With Sex Crime, Months After Resigning Amid Harassment Probe

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint alleging he forcibly touched a woman last Dec. 7 in the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany.

The filing comes two months after Cuomo resigned in disgrace following accusations of sexual harassment against the three-term Democrat by multiple women.

A damning report issued by the state Attorney General's office in August found he had sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers, including a state police trooper assigned to his protective detail and women outside of government.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex-crime complaint alleging he forcibly touched a woman last Dec. 7 in the governor's Executive Mansion in Albany.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The filing in Albany City Court on Thursday comes two months after Cuomo, 63, resigned in disgrace following accusations of sexual harassment against the three-term Democrat by multiple women.

The complaint says that Cuomo intentionally, "and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim .... and onto her intimate body party. Specifically, the victims left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires."

The woman's name was redacted from a copy of the complaint released by a spokesman for the New York state courts system.

Forcible touching is a Class A misdemeanor. If convicted, Cuomo could be sentenced up to a year in prison, to up to three years of probation.

Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear when, or even if, Cuomo will be arrested.

The Albany Times Union reported Thursday that the criminal summons was issued "prematurely" and that sources said that "no final decision has been made by the [Albany County] sheriff's department or the Albany County District County district attorney's office on whether to formally file charges."

The DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sheriff's office said he was not immediately available for comment.

A damning report issued by the state Attorney General's office in August found Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 current and former staffers, including a state police trooper assigned to his protective detail and women outside of government. The report concluded Cuomo touched women without their consent and made inappropriate comments toward numerous women.

At least five district attorney's offices in New York state counties have been investigating possible crimes by Cuomo against some of those women.

Attorney General Letitia James, herself a Democrat, has said that Cuomo broke state and federal laws with his conduct.

The allegation contained in Thursday's criminal complaint in Albany court mirrors one made in the AG's report.

That report said that "since approximately late 2019, the Governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with an executive assistant ("Executive Assistant#1″)."

"That pattern of conduct included: (1) close and intimate hugs; (2) kisses on the cheeks, forehead, and at least one kiss on the lips; (3) touching and grabbing of Executive Assistant #1′s butt during hugs and, on one occasion, while taking selfies with him; and (4) comments and jokes by the Governor about Executive Assistant #1′s personal life and relationships, including calling her and another assistant "mingle mamas," the report said.

Cuomo also asked the woman "multiple times about whether she had cheated or would cheat on her husband, and asking her to help find him a girlfriend," according to the report,

"These offensive interactions, among others, culminated in an incident at the Executive Mansion in November 2020 when the Governor, during another close hug with Executive Assistant #1, reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast," the report said.

Although the assistant kept that incident to herself and planned to do so forever, she "found herself becoming emotional (in a way that was visible to her colleagues in the Executive Chamber) while watching the Governor state, at a press conference on March 3, 2021, that he had never 'touched anyone inappropriately,'" according to the report.

"She then confided in certain of her colleagues, who in turn reported her allegations to senior staff in the Executive Chamber."

Cuomo has strongly denied some of the allegations in the AG's report and said that other claims about his behavior either mischaracterized or misinterpreted what he did.

Cuomo, whose father Mario Cuomo served three full terms as governor of New York, avoided possible impeachment by resigning.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two of the women who have accused Cuomo of misconduct, Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis, in a statement said, "My clients are enormously grateful for the courage of the women who have come forward to speak the truth about Cuomo's misconduct."

"Cuomo is being held to account as he should be, including by being forced to answer a criminal charge," Wang said. "We hope that all men who abuse their power by abusing women will see this and understand that there will be real consequences to their profoundly damaging behavior."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.