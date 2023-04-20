Live Updates: SpaceX Makes New Attempt at Starship Orbital Launch

This is CNBC's live blog covering SpaceX's orbital launch attempt of its Starship rocket on Thursday.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Elon Musk's SpaceX is again attempting to launch of its towering Starship rocket to space after scrubbing an attempt earlier this week.

SpaceX made a first go at getting this launch off the ground on Monday, but a pressure valve in the Super Heavy booster apparently froze. The company's teams worked to resolve a number of unidentified issues to make a second attempt possible on Thursday.

The Starship orbital launch, out of a private facility in Texas along the Gulf Coast, represents the culmination of years of regulatory work and technological tests. SpaceX leadership has repeatedly stressed the experimental nature of the launch. The company had hoped to conduct the first orbital Starship launch as early as summer 2021, but faced delays in development and in winning FAA approval, which came late Friday.

Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA's plan to return astronauts to the moon. Two years ago, SpaceX won a nearly $3 billion contract from NASA to use Starship as a crewed lunar lander. That would see Starship be used for as part of NASA's Artemis moon program, delivering astronauts to the lunar surface from the agency's SLS rocket and Orion capsule.

Watch SpaceX's live stream below and follow along for live updates out of South Texas.

Starship by the numbers

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Fully-stacked on the Super Heavy booster, Starship stands 394 feet tall, and is about 30 feet in diameter – making it the tallest rocket ever assembled.

The Super Heavy booster is what begins the rocket's journey to space. At its base are 33 Raptor engines, which together produce 16.7 million pounds of thrust – double the 8.8 million pounds of thrust of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which launched for the first time late last year.

Starship itself has six Raptor engines, with three for use while in the Earth's atmosphere and three for operating in the vacuum of space.

— Michael Sheetz

Starship fuels up

SpaceX is loading the Super Heavy booster with liquid oxygen and liquid methane, the propellants the company uses to fuel the rocket's engines.

In total, the rocket is filled with more than 10 million pounds of propellant.

— Michael Sheetz

Press assembles on South Padre Island

Michael Sheetz | CNBC

I'm sitting in some temporary bleachers with other members of the press near the amphitheater on the southern tip of South Padre Island, with a view of Starship on the launch pad about five miles away.

For reference, the press site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center is a little over three miles away from the launchpads in Florida.

It's a little foggy here near Starbase, and SpaceX said that its launch team is "keeping an eye on the weather."

— Michael Sheetz

The launch window

SpaceX has a 62-minute window to get Starship off the ground today. The window opens at 9:28 a.m. ET and goes until 10:30 a.m. ET.

— Michael Sheetz

‘Working around the clock on many issues’

Musk tweeted on Wednesday that the SpaceX team was "working around the clock on many issues." At the time, he said there was "maybe" a chance the company would be ready in time to make a launch attempt on Thursday.

— Michael Sheetz

Who’s up for round two?

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

SpaceX postponed its first attempt to launch Starship Super Heavy on Monday, after making it most of the way through the countdown. The company reset for Thursday after conducting working on the rocket.

"Perhaps inevitable," Musk tweeted when the company announced it was aiming for April 20.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday issued SpaceX with the launch license the company needed to perform the flight, which represents the first time it tries to fly Starship to space.

SpaceX has not disclosed how much it has spent on the Starship program to date, but Musk previously estimated that he expects it will cost the company about $5 billion to complete.

— Michael Sheetz