Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

South Korea's Antitrust Regulator Fines Google $177 Million for Abusing Mobile Market Dominance

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC

David Gray | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Google allegedly used its market position to block smartphone makers like Samsung from using operating systems developed by rivals, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission.
  • The regulator alleged that Google's practice stifled innovation in the development of new operating systems for smartphones, Yonhap News reported.
  • The KFTC has asked the tech giant to ban its anti-competitive practice of preventing smartphone makers from using operating systems developed by rivals and ordered it to take corrective steps, according to the news site.

South Korea's competition regulator on Tuesday announced it will fine Google 207.4 billion Korean won ($176.9 million) for allegedly using its dominant market position in the mobile operating system space to stifle competition.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Google's Android operating system currently holds the lion's share of the smartphone market, ahead of Apple's iOS platform.

The U.S. tech giant allegedly used its market position to block smartphone makers like Samsung from using operating systems developed by rivals, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

More Workers Are Facing Compulsory Covid Vaccination Or No Job

China 1 hour ago

Alibaba Leads $300 Million Investment Into Chinese Autonomous Driving Start-Up DeepRoute.ai

Yonhap News added that the regulator, which published its decision in Korean, said the tech giant required smartphone makers to agree to an "anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA)" when signing key contracts with Google over app store licenses and early access to the operating system.

That agreement prevented device makers from installing modified versions of the Android operating system, known as "Android forks," on their handsets, Yonhap reported.

The regulator alleged that Google's practice stifled innovation in the development of new operating systems for smartphones, the news site added. The KFTC has asked the tech giant to stop forcing companies to sign AFAs and ordered it to take corrective steps, according to Yonhap.

A Google spokesperson argued that Android's compatibility program has spurred hardware and software innovation, and brought success to Korean phone makers and developers.

"The KFTC's decision released today ignores these benefits, and will undermine the advantages enjoyed by consumers. Google intends to appeal the KFTC's decision," the spokesperson told CNBC in a statement.

Tuesday's fine is small compared with the tech giant's quarterly figures. Last quarter, Google's parent company Alphabet reported $61.88 billion in revenue.

Still, Tuesday's decision is the latest setback for the tech company in South Korea.

In late August, the country's parliament approved a bill that will allow app developers to avoid paying hefty commissions to major app store operators, including Google, by directing users to pay via alternate platforms.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyinternetAsia NewsAsia EconomyAlphabet Class A
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us