Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Las Vegas Sands, CSX, Texas Instruments & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Las Vegas Sands — Shares of the casino giant slipped 2% in extended trading after the company missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom line during the second quarter. Las Vegas Sands lost 26 cents per share excluding items, compared to the expected loss of 16 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.17 billion, short of the expected $1.41 billion.

Kinder Morgan — Kinder Morgan shares dipped about 1% despite the company's second-quarter results beating expectations. The energy infrastructure company earned 23 cents per share excluding items on $3.15 billion in revenue. Wall Street analysts were expecting 19 cents per share and $2.91 billion in revenue, according to estimates from StreetAccount.

CSX Corporation — The rail company's stock advanced more than 3% after the company beat revenue estimates during the second quarter. CSX's revenue came in at $2.99 billion, which was above the $2.93 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Texas Instruments — Shares dipped more than 3% despite the semiconductor company beating top- and bottom-line estimates during the second quarter. Texas Instruments earned $2.05 per share on $4.58 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting the company to earn $1.83 per share on $4.35 billion in revenue.

