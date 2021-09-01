Caldor Fire Evacuees Moved From Tahoe Hotel to Make Room for Firefighters

Some Caldor Fire evacuees staying at a hotel in the South Lake Tahoe area were asked to leave Wednesday to make room for firefighters and emergency personnel.

Montbleau Hotel typically caters to tourists but recently was catering to wildfire evacuees who came with all of their belongings and their pets. On Wednesday morning, evacuees said they got a knock on the door and were told that they needed to give up their rooms.

"I understand that first responders have to have somewhere to stay, and they asked us to leave," evacuee Darren Cobrae said.

Evacuees had no choice but to pack up their stuff again and head further east.

"The hotel is going to have first responders and essential workers only, so by the end of the day when all the firefighters come in so we can take care of them and that’s all that’s gonna be here," a hotel employee said.

Hotel employees helped escort seniors out of the hotel and into the unknown.

"We thought this would be a safe place to stay and it has been until an hour ago," Judy Corry of South Lake Tahoe said.

Cobrae pulled up his limo and stacked it with his priceless belongings: photo albums of his kids, his three dogs and his wife’s parrots.

"I feel bad for a lot of people that I know in here that don’t have any money, don’t have anywhere to go," Cobrae said. "I’m lucky I can leave."

Derrick Rogers said his home in Christmas Valley survived the fire. But now he’s stuck in the evacuation limbo. He's not allowed to return home yet and there aren't many places to spend the night.

"I’m really hitting my breaking point right now because I really don’t know what to do from here," he said.