dixie fire

U.S. Forest Service Firefighter Dies While Assigned to Dixie Fire: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

Wildfire California
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

A U.S. Forest Service firefighter assigned to the Dixie Fire has died, officials said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service told NBC Bay Area Saturday that the firefighter, an employee with the Lassen National Forest died from an illness.

The official added that the firefighter's death was not related to the fire.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Dixie Fire, which started back in July, has burned more than 889,000 acres and is currently 56% contained.

This story is developing, stay with NBC Bay Area for updates.

