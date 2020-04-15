social distancing

Bay Area Company Launches Tool for Businesses to Monitor Social Distance Policies

San Mateo-based Camio launched the system last week, which monitors social distancing in the workplace in an effort to help keep employees safe.

By Marianne Favro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says one of the keys to reopening the state is creating lasting "social distance" policies, but how do we make sure your employees, or customers, are following those new policies?

A Bay Area company has a new tool that could provide a solution during the coronavirus pandemic. San Mateo-based Camio launched the system last week, which monitors social distancing in the workplace in an effort to help keep employees safe.

"It enables you to take any security camera and turn it into a social distancing camera by looking at where people are in a 3D space in relations to each other," Camio CEO Carter Maslan said.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

San Francisco Announces Expanded Contact Tracing Program Amid Pandemic

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Researchers Say Social Distancing Could Be the Norm Until at Least 2022

Camio's system is already being used at Bay Area businesses, but it could soon be used at large retailers to make sure customers are keeping 6 feet apart. Data the tool provides helps identify problem areas so employers can make adjustments.

Camio said some schools and universities plan to use the tool when they reopen to identify hotspots where students get a little too close.

"It could be used in parking lots, to a check out line, or a grocery store aisle," Maslan said.

This article tagged under:

social distancingcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us