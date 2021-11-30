New Travel Precautions Put in Place With Omicron Variant Spreading Into New Countries

With the COVID omicron variant spreading into new countries seemingly by the hour, extra precautions are now being put in place in the U.S., with more restrictive travel rules expected later this week.

One of those precautions includes a new testing program at the San Francisco International Airport.

Travelers from overseas are finding a new volunteer testing option available at SFO.

Previously offered to arrivals from India, the program is now available at four U.S. airports to those from South Africa, Germany, France and the U.K.

Many experts said the new variant should not ground people during the holidays.

“I think you have to be flexible,” said Dr. George Rutherford, UCSF epidemiologist. “The next couple of weeks will tell how much of a problem omicron is going to be.”

However, the World Health Organization is advising people 60 and older, and those with comorbidities like heart disease and cancer, to postpone travel.

The omicron variant shows it was on the move earlier than initially thought.

The first known cases were reported in Botswana on Nov. 11.

Officials in the Netherlands also said the strain was apparently already in the country at least a week earlier than previously believed.

There seems little doubt the new variant will soon be in the U.S. or perhaps already is. But experts are also reminding us how well-prepared we are.

“With the vaccination rate and the number of boosters into our arms, and masking we know slows the virus, I’m cautiously hopeful we’ll be in a good place when it gets here,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco health director.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that everyone entering the country will be tested one day before boarding flights regardless of vaccination status or country of departure.

Right now the rule is three days. They’re also considering a requirement that all travelers be retested within three to five days of arriving.