Santa Clara County in Need of Volunteers for Coronavirus Contact Tracing

Santa Clara County has put a call out for volunteers needed to help with coronavirus contact tracing.

The county is looking to build a workforce of 1,000 people to help investigate cases of COVID-19 and identify who those patients may have exposed. Public health officials said contact tracing will prevent widespread transmission of the virus.

Only a handful of county employees are currently doing the tracing and the workload could soon skyrocket.

"What we need is to be able to respond not just to the few cases we have today and the very few contacts that people are coming into contact with now, but the many more contacts they may come into contact with after we ease restrictions," Santa Clara County Assistant Health Officer Dr. Sarah Rudman said.

Volunteers need to be able to work remotely and should have good communications skills. Anyone who speaks Spanish or Vietnamese is especially needed.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit sccgov.org/icanhelp.