We May Have Hit Peak of COVID's 4th Wave Infections: SF General CEO

A San Francisco hospital is offering up a promising prediction.

The CEO for SF General believes we may have reached the peak of the latest surge saying hospitalizations are leveling off in the fourth wave of COVID-19.

“Based on what we’re seeing in the data, it looks like hospitalizations are leveling off and the peak of cases has started coming down,” said Dr. Susan Ehrlich, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

“You know, it appears that way based on the trends we’ve seeing in the data right now. But this pandemic has taught me a lot of humility. So, it’s hard to make perfect estimates about what’s going to happen, but in this surge, at this time, yes, I would say that,” she added.

Dr. Ehrlich says San Francisco General currently has 19 patients hospitalized. 15 of those patients are unvaccinated. While the other four are breakthrough cases.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Of course, because the delta variant is so contagious, the vaccine is probably going to be less effective. But still, it’s the best tool we have to prevent infection." she said

Infections that are still on the rise in other parts of the country and perhaps even in other Bay Area counties.

For example, the numbers show Santa Clara County’s COVID-19 cases are still increasing.

COVID-19 cases are also plateauing in Solano County, according to Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas. “Cases are not rising like they were, but staying steady.”

Meanwhile, SF General officials said they’re looking toward the future and the possibility of another wave.

“I hope we don’t have a fifth surge, but wouldn’t be surprised. we are prepared if we have do,” Ehrlich said.

SF General said there will more people hospitalized with COVID in the coming weeks and we’re not out of it just yet.

But they’re not expecting to run out of beds or be impacted much more than they are right now.