1 Dead, 1 Injured in Santa Rosa Shooting; Reward Offered in Search for Shooters

One man died and another was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Santa Rosa, and a reward has been offered in the search for the shooters, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. to a report that gunshot victims had arrived at Aurora Santa Rosa Hospital and arrived to find two victims in the parking lot of the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the arm and one with a gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives learned the victims were traveling south on Fulton Road and were between Guerneville Road and College Avenue when a car approached and fired numerous rounds at the victims, who then made their way to the hospital.

The victim with a gunshot wound to the head succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim with the arm injury is in stable condition, police said.

Both victims are 24-year-old male residents of Santa Rosa.

Detectives are investigating the case, and ask anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Santa Rosa Police Department Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance for information leading to the arrest of the shooter or shooters.