10 Arrests, 7 Citations Issued in Santa Cruz on Halloween Night

By Bay City News

Halloween night resulted in several arrests and citations in Downtown Santa Cruz, though crowds were smaller than past Halloween crowds, police officials reported.

From 6 p.m. Halloween to 2 a.m. today, officers reported having made nine arrests for public intoxication, and one for carrying a concealed knife. Additionally, during this timeframe, officers issued seven triple-fine infraction citations.

Crowds were estimated to having reached 4,000 people at their peak, which is a number significantly lower than past Halloween crowds, according to police.

Uniformed officers were present and visible in areas of high crowding to ensure a safe and secure Halloween, police said.

