Solano County

2 Teen Boys Killed, 1 Injured in ATV Crash North of Vacaville

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Two 14-year-old boys died and a third teen was injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle north of Vacaville on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m., where officers responded and found that an ATV with the three teenage boys inside was traveling on Margaret Lane east of Holmes Lane when the vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting all three occupants, CHP officials said.

The two 14-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene and their names were not immediately released by the Solano County coroner's office. The third teen, a 15-year-old from Winters, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but impairment does not appear to be a factor, CHP officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Solano CountyVacaville
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us