Family, friends gather to remember Alexis Gabe at memorial in Concord

Nearly a year and a half after police believe she was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Alexis Gabe was laid to rest in Concord Saturday.

Gabe was 23 years old when she disappeared back in January 2022.

It was a moment the Gabe family hoped would never come.

When NBC Bay Area first spoke to them last year, they were still hoping to bring her home alive. But, there is some solace for her loved ones. Her remains have been returned to her family, who can now lay her to rest.

About 50 friends and family members came together for a memorial service.

Gabe’s family that investigating agencies in Chico, Amador and Contra Costa counties have finally wrapped up their forensic work and released her remains, allowing them to finally lay her to rest.

Her father Gwyn Gabe acknowledges that has always been protective of her and it breaks his heart knowing what happened.

“You know, scared of the things that I have been trying protect her from. because of what might happen to her,” he said.

It was an heavy day for her family, they say only 75% of her remains have been found and they are still pushing to find the rest.