Oakland

Armed Carjackings in Oakland Up More Than 100% in Last 12 Months

By Bay City News

Armed carjackings in Oakland increased 115% over the past 12 months, police said Wednesday.

The number of carjackings in the past year was up to 200 as of Sunday, compared with 93 from June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020.

In addition, more than six have occurred just since Monday of this week, according to police.

Armed suspects are approaching victims at stop lights and stop signs and suspects are crashing a vehicle into the victim's vehicle before stealing the victim's car, police said.

When the victim gets out to exchange information with the suspect, that's when the suspect steals the vehicle.

In some cases, the suspects have broken the window to the victim's car to try to steal their belongings such as purses, laptops or cellphones that are on a seat.

Police said most of the carjackings appear to be crimes of opportunity where the suspects use the vehicles to then commit other crimes such as home robberies or thefts of personal items.

Multiple suspects are often involved in the carjackings, according to police. 

