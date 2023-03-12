Another Atmospheric River: Details on Storm Timeline, Flood Watch, High Wind Warning

Just days after an atmospheric river soaked the Bay Area, another one is taking aim at the region.

Here's what to know about the incoming storm system.

Quick video update on the next Atmospheric River to impact us on Monday night into Tuesday. Prepare for more wind and water impacts including additional flooding, downed trees, and power outages. #cawx pic.twitter.com/bl9YNQaaKF — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

Storm-related coverage

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

The atmospheric river is on track to arrive late Monday night, with rain continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What are some potential storm impacts?

The weather service said the storm could cause the following:

Widespread flooding (river flooding, street flooding, flash flooding)

Shallow mudslides, rockslides and landslides as well as debris flows

Rapid rising of creeks, streams and rivers

Downed trees

Power outages

Hazardous travel conditions and road closures

Now's the time to prepare for wind and rain impacts from the next Atmospheric River. Increased potential for more flooding and downed trees on Monday night into Tuesday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/b3lu55QkoB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

Flood watch issued

The Bay Area will be under a flood watch Monday night through Wednesday morning. A flood watch means flooding is possible.

"Soils are VERY saturated, making us very prone to flooding with the Monday night and Tuesday storm," the weather service said.

Periods of mainly light rain continue today into Monday. Next atmospheric river still on track to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday that will lead to renewed flooding. Therefore a Flood Watch is in effect Monday night through Weds morning. Now is the time prepare! pic.twitter.com/nOuXnmbNQS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

High wind warning issued

The Bay Area will also be under a high wind warning Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Gusts in the valleys could range from 40 to 50 mph, according to the weather service. Along the coast, in the coastal hills and above 1,000 feet, gusts could peak anywhere from 55 to 70 mph.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Monday night through Wednesday morning! Power outages and tree damage is expected! Additional Details can be found here: https://t.co/xlZP9V3TqM #cawx pic.twitter.com/XfP8zYmJ54 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?

This storm is forecasted to dump anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valleys and 3 to 7 inches of rain in the coastal mountains.

Below is a more detailed look at how much rain could fall between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, courtesy of the weather service.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Concord: 1-1.5 inches

San Francisco: 1.5-2 inches

Livermore: 1-1.5 inches

Half Moon Bay: 1.5-2 inches

San Jose: 1-1.5 inches

Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches

Gilroy: 2-3 inches

Salinas: 1-1.5 inches

Monterey: 1.5-2 inches

Big Sur: 3-4 inches

A Flood Watch is in effect for Monday evening through early Wednesday morning. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain are forecast for Valleys, with 3 to 7 inches for coastal hills. More details are located here: https://t.co/BpoovHo821 pic.twitter.com/5z36ovSuY1 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2023

How to prepare for potential flooding

The weather service advises people to do the following if flooding is a possibility:

Pack a "go bag" to help evacuate quickly

Have insurance information handy

Have extra supplies at home in case roads are closed or power outages last for days

Plan for pets' needs

Stock up on necessary medications

Sign up for your county's reverse 911 notifications

Use interactive radar to track the storm

Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below.

Track PG&E power outages

Monitor PG&E power outages by using the interactive map below.