Another Atmospheric River: Details on Storm Timeline, Flood Watch, High Wind Warning

Just days after an atmospheric river soaked the Bay Area, another one is taking aim at the region.
Here's what to know about the incoming storm system.
When will it rain in the Bay Area?
The atmospheric river is on track to arrive late Monday night, with rain continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
What are some potential storm impacts?
The weather service said the storm could cause the following:
- Widespread flooding (river flooding, street flooding, flash flooding)
- Shallow mudslides, rockslides and landslides as well as debris flows
- Rapid rising of creeks, streams and rivers
- Downed trees
- Power outages
- Hazardous travel conditions and road closures
Flood watch issued
The Bay Area will be under a flood watch Monday night through Wednesday morning. A flood watch means flooding is possible.
"Soils are VERY saturated, making us very prone to flooding with the Monday night and Tuesday storm," the weather service said.
High wind warning issued
The Bay Area will also be under a high wind warning Monday night through Wednesday morning.
Gusts in the valleys could range from 40 to 50 mph, according to the weather service. Along the coast, in the coastal hills and above 1,000 feet, gusts could peak anywhere from 55 to 70 mph.
How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?
This storm is forecasted to dump anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valleys and 3 to 7 inches of rain in the coastal mountains.
Below is a more detailed look at how much rain could fall between Monday evening and Wednesday morning, courtesy of the weather service.
- Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
- Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
- Napa: 2-3 inches
- Concord: 1-1.5 inches
- San Francisco: 1.5-2 inches
- Livermore: 1-1.5 inches
- Half Moon Bay: 1.5-2 inches
- San Jose: 1-1.5 inches
- Santa Cruz: 2-3 inches
- Gilroy: 2-3 inches
- Salinas: 1-1.5 inches
- Monterey: 1.5-2 inches
- Big Sur: 3-4 inches
How to prepare for potential flooding
The weather service advises people to do the following if flooding is a possibility:
- Pack a "go bag" to help evacuate quickly
- Have insurance information handy
- Have extra supplies at home in case roads are closed or power outages last for days
- Plan for pets' needs
- Stock up on necessary medications
- Sign up for your county's reverse 911 notifications
Use interactive radar to track the storm
Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below.
Track PG&E power outages
Monitor PG&E power outages by using the interactive map below.