Bay Area Clinics Start Delivering COVID-19 Booster Shots for Kids 5-11

Children ages 5-11 on Friday became eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, and several clinics across the Bay Area were ready to deliver them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the booster for the young children four months after they receive their initial vaccine.

In Santa Clara County, the fairgrounds expo center was just one of the locations preparing for and accepting the 5-11 age group for smaller doses of the vaccine booster.

Pediatric practices also were taking appointments.

Because they’re smaller doses, immunity wanes sooner than for the older children and adults, so experts say it's even more important for the younger kids to get boosted.

But parents of elementary school-aged children aren’t exactly clamoring for the protection. Only a third of California children in the age group are fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, about 4.8 million California children have tested positive for COVID-19, and about 15,000 ended up in the hospital. The virus has killed 180 kids in the state.

The CDC also strengthened its recommendation for a second booster shot for people 12 and older who are immunocompromised, especially those 50 and older. They can get the second booster at least four months after their first booster.

As of Friday morning, Bay Area counties were taking appointments online for the 5-11 age group.