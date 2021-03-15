Bay Area Community Colleges to Receive Millions From American Rescue Plan

Bay Area community colleges are expected to receive tens of millions of dollars in relief money from the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said Monday.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which President Joe Biden signed last week, provides some $40 billion to higher education institutions, about $2.2 billion of which will benefit California's community colleges and their students.

In the Bay Area, that will translate to eight-figure investments in post-secondary education, Eshoo said Monday during a briefing with community college officials.

"Community colleges are very special to me because I'm a product of a community college and I've always been proud of that," Eshoo said.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District, based in Los Altos Hills, is expected to receive roughly $10.7 million, according to Eshoo, while Canada College will receive about $5.5 million, San Jose City College will receive $10.5 million and West Valley College will receive $8.3 million.

All 116 community colleges across the state are expected to receive funding of some kind from the ARP, including money that can be used for student grants.

"I have no doubt that you're going to make very good use of these dollars," Eshoo said, "and I'm very proud that higher education was a top priority for us as we shaped this legislation."