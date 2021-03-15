Education

Bay Area Community Colleges to Receive Millions From American Rescue Plan

By Bay City News

Bay Area community colleges are expected to receive tens of millions of dollars in relief money from the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said Monday.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which President Joe Biden signed last week, provides some $40 billion to higher education institutions, about $2.2 billion of which will benefit California's community colleges and their students. 

In the Bay Area, that will translate to eight-figure investments in post-secondary education, Eshoo said Monday during a briefing with community college officials. 

Local

race for a vaccine 4 hours ago

Interactive Tool: Track COVID-19 Vaccinations by County

San Francisco 4 hours ago

‘Hunger Games of Vaccines': People Jump the Line to Get Vaccine Prior to Eligibility

"Community colleges are very special to me because I'm a product of a community college and I've always been proud of that," Eshoo said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District, based in Los Altos Hills, is expected to receive roughly $10.7 million, according to Eshoo, while Canada College will receive about $5.5 million, San Jose City College will receive $10.5 million and West Valley College will receive $8.3 million. 

All 116 community colleges across the state are expected to receive funding of some kind from the ARP, including money that can be used for student grants. 

"I have no doubt that you're going to make very good use of these dollars," Eshoo said, "and I'm very proud that higher education was a top priority for us as we shaped this legislation."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

EducationJoe Bidenstimulus package
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us