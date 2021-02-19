Bay Area Indoor Dining Ban Continues, But Restrictions Could Be Lifted Soon

Indoor dining could resume soon in parts of the Bay Area as coronavirus numbers continue to improve.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom predicted counties could soon move out of the purple reopening tier and into the red tier, which would allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity.

COVID-19 case rates in the Bay Area have dropped by anywhere from 55 to 73% since January, depending on the county.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported California is now the only state in the country to still ban indoor dining, with the exception of a few rural counties, even though California is doing better than some states when it comes to COVID-19.

The Chronicle cited National Restaurant Association data that shows some of the states that do allow indoor dining in some capacity have higher case rates than California.

Restaurants have suffered during the pandemic, especially during the holidays when Newsom issued a stay-at-home order.

Back in December, Bloomberg reported that more 110,000 restaurants have closed down permanently or long-term as a result of the pandemic.

Incidentally, Visit Tri-Valley, California on Friday is launching Taste Tri-Valley. The 10-day event features what's been billed as exclusive specials from more than 40 restaurants and wineries in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and Danville..