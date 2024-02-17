Bay Area storm: Flood watch, downed tree in North Bay

A series of storms will hit the Bay Area this weekend with the wet weather expected to last through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Sunday morning through Wednesday morning for the entire Bay Area.

For all the latest weather details, check the NBC Bay Area weather page.

⚠A Flood Watch has been issued valid Sunday morning through Wednesday Morning for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. Excessive runoff from moderate to heavy rain may lead to flooding. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RKFWK02qRb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Here's a breakdown of the storm-related issues we're tracking.

Saturday, February 17

Downed Tree in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Fire Department reported Saturday evening that a large tree came down in the 1000 block of Fourth St. They added the incident led to an isolated power outage.

Large tree came down in the 1000 block of 4th St in downtown Santa Rosa today & led to isolated power outage. Heavy rains & stronger winds are forecasted through at least Mon. Treat all downed powerlines as energized, stay clear of them & call 911. Visit https://t.co/CtFyMY0Erg pic.twitter.com/EXEeqf7Uky — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 18, 2024

Several San Mateo County parks closed due to winds

Seven San Mateo County parks were closed Saturday due to high winds, the county parks department said.

The parks will be closed until conditions are safe, the department said in a social media post.

The closures came as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Saturday for the Bay Area and Central Coast. South winds of 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, were forecast from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The parks that were closed are:

Devil's Slide Trail

Quarry Park

Fitzgerald Marine Reserve

San Pedro Valley

Pillar Point Bluff

Mirada Surf

Moss Beach Park

--Bay City News