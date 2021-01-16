coronavirus

Doctor Helps Organize Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Lafayette

By Christie Smith

An East Bay doctor on Saturday helped lead a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help people 75 years of age and older get vaccinated.

Dr. Rebecca Parish, who runs an independent practice in Walnut Creek, noticed many seniors were frustrated by the process of getting a vaccine.

"I had a patient call me absolutely in tears, my 83-year-old patient, after trying to navigate online and she wasn’t able to do it," Parish said.

Parish worked to make the drive-thru site at Stanley Middle School in Lafayette a reality and was able to acquire vaccine doses with help from the county. Health care volunteers and local organizations came together to make it happen.

"We’re really trying to reach people in the community who might otherwise fall through the cracks," X said.

One couple who visited the site to get vaccinated had tried to get appointments elsewhere but weren't having much luck.

"I knew we would just have to wait, but our daughter lives in Moraga and she is really, really concerned for us every time anything came up about the possibility of a vaccine she would contact us," X said.

They booked a reservation, which was needed. After receiving the shot, they waited outside their car to be monitored.

"I cannot believe how organized everybody is," X said. "It's incredible."

The appointments filled up due to overwhelming demand. For notification about possible future registration, email info@lamorindavillage.org.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 vaccinerace for a vaccineLafayette
