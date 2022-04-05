Oakland

4 Displaces, 1 Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oakland Apartment Fire

By Bay City News

Oakland Police Deparment

Four people are now displaced and one person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in an apartment building, the department said. 

The fire was first reported by the Oakland Fire Department around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6100 block of Camden Street. It was declared under control as of 9:08 p.m. 

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story fourplex. Six crews kept the fire to the second floor, though the first floor has suffered some water damage, the OFD said. 

A fire Investigator is on scene and a cause of the blaze has yet to be announced.

