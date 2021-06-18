Friday Night Life Makes a Comeback as Restrictions Lift in California

Mask off -- it’s a party!

It was the first Friday night since California reopened earlier in the week and people took advantage of it.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Bands were playing, friends were hugging and a lot of people left their masks at home.

The band got restaurant patrons in a party mood at the Firehouse Brew and Grill in Martinez.

“It's my birthday, so it's a great birthday present that we can finally be out and about to celebrate and enjoy time with friends,” said Maria Dasilva.

People sitting at the bar at the Firehouse Brew and Grill in Martinez. Something we haven’t seen a lot of in 15 months . How people are celebrating Story at 11 ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/gOCj8tgLbp — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) June 19, 2021

Friends who were out celebrating what some might call "pandemic freedom."

“It’s really a blessing seeing everybody, they definitely express their feelings being out not having to wear a mask,” said owner La Salle Strong.

The normal Friday night vibe was back.

“We’ve been going back and forth being shut down, takeout only and now everything is almost back to normal,” said owner Michelle Strong.

Inside dining was there and so was grabbing a drink at the bar.

Further south in Danville, drinks were flowing at Yo’s on Hartz Restaurant.

“Come see, no masks required at the COVID-free zone,” said a patron. “Come out and have a good time.”

Friday Night is back in the Bay Area. How people are celebrating the re opening of California ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y8GS2pCAQM — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) June 19, 2021

Hot weather brought out people who couldn’t contain themselves.

“I went out today and brought all the fans and misters,” said Kathy Tang of Yo’s. “It's pretty warm tonight, we'll see what happens.”

People seemed to be picking up where they left off and hoping COVID-19 will stay in the rear view mirror.