Oakland

Oakland mayor set to deliver her first State of the City address

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is set to deliver her first State of the City address on Tuesday amid widespread frustration over rising crime and a murky future for the East Bay's largest city.

Some of the issues the mayor most likely will address are rising crime, the long interim without a permanent police chief, the A's leaving for Las Vegas and the city's deficit.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
