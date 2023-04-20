Oakland PD Issues Warning About Carjackings, Armed Robberies

The Oakland Police Department advised the public Wednesday to be aware of a rising number of armed robberies and carjackings that have been reported throughout the city at various hours.

Police said the suspects use their vehicles to target motorists by intentionally causing a traffic collision or by blocking victims' vehicles. The armed suspects then rob the victims of their personal property and sometimes their vehicles, according to the advisory.

Police provided some methods to reduce the risk of becoming victims of such crimes, including the following:

Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings while driving and report any suspicious activity immediately;

Always keep your vehicle's doors locked, and windows rolled up when driving, especially in high-risk areas;

If you are involved in a vehicle collision and believe you are in danger, call the police immediately;

If you are being followed or believe you are in danger, drive to the police station or a well-lit and populated area and call the police;

Do not be distracted by your electronic devices; and

Be discreet with your property, including purses, phones, jewelry and other valuables.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police urge anyone who has been a victim, or who has information regarding those who may be responsible for these violent crimes, to please call 510-238-3326.